Tamilisai Soundararajan hails services of My People Welfare Organisation
Highlights
Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan hailed the services of My People Welfare Organisation on Thursday.
Khammam: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan hailed the services of My People Welfare Organisation on Thursday. The Governor appreciated the organisation president Madireddy Sridevi and presented her with a special award on the occasion of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose 123rd birth anniversary celebrations in Hyderabad. Organisation treasurer S Anand Kumar and other members were present.
