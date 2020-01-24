Top
Tamilisai Soundararajan hails services of My People Welfare Organisation

Tamilisai Soundararajan hails services of My People Welfare OrganisationGovernor Tamilisai Soundararajan presenting an award to My People Welfare Organisation president M Sridevi in Hyderabad on Thursday
Khammam: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan hailed the services of My People Welfare Organisation on Thursday. The Governor appreciated the organisation president Madireddy Sridevi and presented her with a special award on the occasion of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose 123rd birth anniversary celebrations in Hyderabad. Organisation treasurer S Anand Kumar and other members were present.

