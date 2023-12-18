Tangallapalli ZPTC Manjula couple quits BRS

Hyderabad: Recently, there are frequent reports that the party leaders are preparing to leave the BRS, which was defeated in the assembly elections. It has been spread that discussions are also going on with the leaders of the ruling party in this regard. Leaders like former minister Mallareddy openly declared that they would support the Congress.

Recently, Rajanna-Sircilla District Tangallapally Mandal ZPTC Poormani Manjula and her husband Poormani Lingareddy, who is the president of the district cricket association, said goodbye to BRS. She resigned from the party yesterday. Manjula won twice as Tangallapalli ZPTC.

After the resignation, the Manjula couple said that they were not getting proper recognition in the party, that's why they resigned. It is being spread that both of them are going to join the Congress party soon.