Taparia family’s gift to ISB: 50 students to get 100% fee waiver

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the institution of the Taparia Family Scholarships, a first-of-its-kind commitment to ISB’s scholarship programme.

Beginning with the current academic year, these scholarships will benefit 10 students each year, offering a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver. Over the next five years, 50 deserving students across ISB’s one-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and the newly launched Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL) will be supported through this initiative.

This multi-year commitment from Mahavir Prasad Taparia, Managing Director, Supreme Industries Limited, and ShivratanTaparia, Executive Director, Supreme Industries Limited, marks a significant milestone in advancing ISB’s vision of enabling greater access to world-class management education.

Mahavir Prasad Taparia said, “Education has always been the foundation of progress. Through this scholarship initiative, we hope to empower deserving students of ISB to pursue their aspirations freely and grow into capable, responsible leaders who contribute meaningfully to India’s future.

This is not just an investment in individuals, but in the collective future they will help shape.” Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, extended his gratitude to the Taparia family, stating, “The establishment of the Taparia Family Scholarships enables deserving candidates to access ISB's world-class education.

This gift serves as an affirmation of our shared belief in educational excellence and its role in shaping future leaders.”