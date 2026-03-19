Task Force seizes 3,892 kg of adulterated dairy products

Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Khairtabad Zone Team, in coordination with Food Safety Officers, conducted surprise inspections at six wholesale and retail stores in the Secunderabad area, seizing 3,892 kg of paneer, khowa, cream, and ghee worth Rs 11 lakh. The police arrested Jaipal Singh Rajpurohit, Kolariya Vaibhav, Naresh Kolariya, Prem Anil Vyas, Ram Kishore Kolariya, and Laxmi Narayana Kolariya during the operation.

Significant quantities were confiscated across multiple establishments, including 62 kg of paneer at Shankarlal Milk & Curd Products and 1,000 kg of paneer plus 10 kg of khowa at Vijaya Milk & Curd Shop. Furthermore, 200 kg of khowa was seized at Vaibhav Milk Dairy. At Sri Balaji Dairy Products, officials found 1,400 kg of paneer, 510 kg of khowa, 132 kg of kalakand, and 140 kg of cream.

Jagdamba Milk & Curd Merchant yielded 83 kg of paneer, 207 kg of khowa, 109 kg of cream, and 12 kg of ghee, while 27 kg of paneer was taken from Tulasi Giriraj Dairy Products.

The investigation revealed that these establishments were allegedly procuring and selling adulterated or unhygienic dairy products in bulk from unknown sources. These were sold to food catering services and hotels for Rs 280 per kg as quality paneer to gain easy illegal profits. Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath, DCP Task Force, stated that the processed paneer was stored in open plastic covers and exposed to dust, flies, and other contaminants, rendering it unfit for human consumption.

There was no mention of brand names, manufacturing dates, or expiry dates, and no pest control records were found. The accused individuals, who supplied these large quantities to restaurants and retail shops across Hyderabad, have been handed over to the Mahankali police along with the seized materials for further legal action. This crackdown underscores the department's commitment to ensuring food safety standards across the city's commercial food supply chain.