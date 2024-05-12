Teach Modi, Shah a lesson, Revanth tells people

Hyderabad: While emphasising that the BJP government has failed to implement any of the bifurcation promises, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy felt that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have neither given

insights into their achievements nor made any fresh assurances. He felt that their visit was nothing less than a visit of ‘Sankranti bulls’ to Telangana.

Addressing the public meeting in Tandoor under Chevella constituency, CM while urging the people to teach BJP a lesson this time said that those who seek votes in the name of religion are the actual

‘Hindu traitors’, as the Saffron party has failed to keep its word but was trying to create hatred amongst people. “God should remain in the temple and faith in hearts,” he reiterated.

This is a war between Modi’s parivar and Rahul’s parivar

While ending the campaign in Kamareddy under Zaheerabad constituency along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he countered the BJP’s version of ‘Modi’s parivar’ and held that ‘Rahul’s parivar’ was much stronger and larger that of Modi’s. While listing out the names of Gandhi family who got ‘martyred’, besides Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, he said that lakhs of crores of Congress workers were part of Rahul’s parivar.

MLC Venkatram Reddy has nothing to lose, but voters Earlier during the day at a massive road show in Patancheru, Revanth Reddy alleged that former Siddipet Collector Venkatram Reddy has nothing to lose.

He who has got rewarded with MLC position by KCR may face a meager loss of Rs 400 - 500 cr, if he gets defeated. He alleged that the former bureaucrat has already made hundreds of acres of fortune in Tellapur and felt that if he wins the MP seat the constituency’s people would at his expense of his whims and fancies.

“Do you think it is as simple as getting married for the second time? Did KCR give you the ticket under the influence of alcohol? You are already an MLC and nothing significant you will lose,” he said to the BRS candidate.