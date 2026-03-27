Teachers and Staff Demand Minimum Wages, Stage Maha Dharna at Indira Park

* Teachers demand minimum wages and regularisation of services.

* KGBV, URS, and Samagra Shiksha staff highlight vital contributions

* Leaders call for equal benefits, funeral expenses, and ex gratia.

* TS UTF warns of intensified agitation if demands remain unmet.

Hyderabad: Hundreds of teachers and staff working in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV), Urban Residential Schools (URS), and Samagra Shiksha programs staged a massive Maha Dharna at Indira Park Dharna Chowk on Thursday under the banner of the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TS UTF). The protest was part of the “Chalo Assembly” program, demanding immediate resolution of long‑pending issues.

TS UTF State President Chava Ravi presided over the dharna, which saw participation from CPI Legislative Party Leader and Kothagudem MLA Koonamneni Sambashiva Rao, former Legislative Council Member K. Nageshwar, and several other leaders. Speakers strongly criticised both the Central and State Governments for exploiting contract employees by paying nominal wages for over two decades. They demanded the implementation of minimum wages, regularisation of services, and equal benefits on par with regular employees.

Highlighting the contributions of these employees, leaders noted that KGBVs provide quality education to orphan and semi‑orphan girls, URS institutions rehabilitate street children, and Samagra Shiksha staff play a vital role in supporting primary education. Despite their crucial work, employees face wage discrimination, lack of leave benefits, and absence of social security.

National Women Teachers’ Leader M. Samyukta demanded equal leave provisions, funeral expenses, and Rs 10 lakh ex gratia in case of an employee’s death. TS UTF leaders also pressed for the immediate sanction of the R 1,000 annual increment recommended by the first Pay Revision Commission. They criticised wage disparities across states under the centrally sponsored KGBV scheme and urged the Centre to ensure uniform wages nationwide.

TS UTF General Secretary A. Venkat recalled earlier struggles that secured maternity leave, weekly offs, and voting rights, but stressed that major issues remain unresolved. He warned that if the government fails to respond, the agitation will intensify further.