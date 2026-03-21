Teachers’ Unions slam Budget: ‘Big on promises, short on substance’

Hyderabad: Telangana state budget for 2026-27 has sparked criticism from Teachers’ Unions and Civil Society groups, who argue that while the government has announced several populist schemes, it has failed to address core issues in education and employee welfare.

The Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF) said the budget was “attractive in announcements but lacking in substance.” Out of the total Rs 3,24,234 crore budget, only Rs 26,674 crore (8.22%) was allocated to education and human resources. Despite a manifesto promise to earmark 15% for education, this is the third consecutive budget where the commitment has not been met.

TSUTF noted that the additional Rs 3,566 crore compared to last year is largely directed towards expanding breakfast and mid-day meal schemes and setting up Telangana Public Schools, leaving little for infrastructure upgrades or quality improvements. The federation welcomed the government’s decision to allocate Rs 1,056 crore for the Employees’ Health Scheme, which will provide cashless treatment through digital health cards to employees, pensioners, and their dependents.

However, it expressed disappointment that the budget made no mention of the long-delayed Second Pay Revision Commission (PRC), pending DA arrears, or bills owed to retired employees since March 2024. TSUTF demanded that the government revise the budget to allocate at least 15% for education, clear pending fee reimbursements and scholarship arrears, and immediately implement the PRC.