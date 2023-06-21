Tel Medical colleges under ED Scanner

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at a few private medical colleges and other institutions in Telangana on Wednesday. The simultaneous searches were at multiple locations in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Mahbubnagar and other places.

Searches were on at Malla Reddy Medical College at Suraram on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The college is run by Malla Reddy group of institutions owned by Telangana labour minister Malla Reddy.

The personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were providing security to the ED teams conducting searches at various premises.

Searches were also conducted at the corporate office of Prathima Group at Film Nagar in Hyderabad. The ED officials were also conducting searches at other offices of Prathima Group.

The central agency was also carrying out searches at Prathima Medical College and Prathima Multiplex in Karimnagar. Searches were also on at Chalmeda Ananda Rao Medical College in Karimnagar.

The ED officials also conducted searches at Kamineni Medical College at L.B. Nagar Hyderabad, SVS Medical College in Mahabubnagar, MSR Medical College in Sangareddy district.

The ED officials were reportedly checking records of financial transactions at these colleges following allegations of irregularities.