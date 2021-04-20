Telangana: 100 People From Shamshabad Municipality Get Tested Positive For Covid-19

Coronavirus is affecting all the areas of Telangana state. Till now, there was a rapid spread in the cities itself. But from a few days, this deadly virus is getting spread to villages and districts as well. Corona cases are also being registered in the suburbs of Hyderabad. In Gollapalli alone, more than a hundred people were affected by corona. The deaths of three of them are worrying. They all participated in a farmer's conference recently organized by the Department of Agriculture. One hundred people were diagnosed with corona while tests were conducted on the villagers in this order.

On the other hand, along with Gollapalli, tens of corona cases have been reported in various villages in Shamshabad. Several students studying at Golconda public school have been diagnosed with this novel virus. More than twenty people have also been infected with the virus at the Palamakula school. However, witnessing the 100 corona positive cases, the villagers of Gollapalli voluntarily came to a decision to go with voluntary lockdown until the situation gets better.

The Telangana government is also taking steps to bring the situation under control. The government has announced the night curfew for break the chain of the novel disease corona. Curfew rules come into effect from today. Thus, MD NVS Reddy on Tuesday announced changes in Metro services in this regard. As the curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 5 am. Metro services will be available till 7.40 pm.