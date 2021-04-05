Telangana: 11 staff members at collectorate in Khammam test positive

As many as eleven staff members working at the collectorate in Khammam tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, seven persons tested positive in the collectorate following which, the officials conducted COVID-19 tests and on Sunday, three more employees tested positive totalling the tally to eleven. An official, his wife and son tested positive for the virus. The trio were put in home quarantine.

On the other hand, around 1,097 coronavirus positive cases were registered on Monday taking the total number of cases to 3,13,237. Currently, there are 8,746 active cases in the state. In the last 24 hours, six persons were reported to have succumbed to the virus.