Telangana: 11-year-old girl enters Nobel World Records as a youngest paraglider, gets applauds

A student from Telangana sets a record at a very young age and earned a place in the Nobel World Records as a youngest paraglider and was acclaimed by all. Telangana Minister of State for Excise, Tourism, Culture, Sports, Youth Services, and Archeology V. Srinivas Goud congratulated Jilella Annika Reddy.

According to the details, all the Annika Reddy who is studying 6th class in Meridian School in Uppal of Hyderabad has participated in the Paraglider Competition organised by Nobel Book of World Records on February 4, 2022, in Konshet of Maharashtra. However, she holds the record for being the youngest paraglider in the world with age 11 yrs 7 months to compete in these events.



Annika Reddy parents Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Pratyusha Reddy, Jupally Bhaskar Rao, Ramulu, Laxman, Dr. Rammohan, Kishore and others participated in the event.



