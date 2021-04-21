Telangana: 110 policemen test positive in Nizamabad

As many as 110 policemen tested positive for the coronavirus in Nizamabad. In the last 24 hours, the reports of 862 people including the policemen have turned positive.

Panic gripped Nizamabad with the district reporting not less than 100 cases for the past two weeks. It has been emerging as a coronavirus hotspot after Greater Hyderabad. Nizamabad which shares border with Maharashtra is giving jitters to the officials.

C Narayan Reddy, district collector of Nizamabad said that 16 containment zones have been declared in the district including the villages sharing border with Maharashtra.

As the cases are on rise, the hospitals are witnessing a huge increase in the in-patient cases. The district healthcare officials said that they have accorded permission to the 20 more private hospitals to offer coronavirus treatment.

In the last 20 days, the bed capacity in the private hospitals has gone up to 400 while in the government hospital, the bed capacity increased by another 200 to the existing number.