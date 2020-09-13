Telangana: 2,216 corona positive cases, 2,603 recoveries in single day

Telangana on Sunday registered 2,216 coronavirus positive cases and 2,603 recoveries in the last 24 hours. While the total confirmed cases in the state went up to 1,57,096, the recoveries touched 1,24,528.

With the death of 11 persons on Saturday, the death toll reached 961 and the active cases in the state are 31,607 out of which 24,674 are in home quarantine.

Around 56,217 samples were tested by the government till 8 pm on Saturday night out of which 2,216 turned positive and the results of 2,345 are pending. So far, 21,34,912 tests have been conducted by the government i.e, 57,504 tests per million population.

Out of 2,216 positive cases in the last 24 hours, 341 were reported from GHMC, 210 from Rangareddy, 148 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 126 from Nalgonda,119 from Karimnagar, 105 from Khammam, 102 from Warangal Urban, 84 from Nizamabad, 76 each from Suryapet and Sangareddy, 66 from Siddipept 64 from Mahabubabad, 54 from Rajanna Sircilla, 52 from Peddapalli, 49 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 45 each from Mancherial and Kamareddy, 42 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 36 from Mahabubnagar, 33 from Jangaon, 31 from Nagar Kurnool, 28 from Nirmal and Medak, 25 each from Wanaparthy and Bhupalpally, 24 each from Vikarabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad, 23 from Mulugu and 11 from Narayanpet.