Telangana: 2.22 lakh Farmers Are Newly Added To The Rythu Bandhu Scheme

KCR is the first Chief Minister in the country to launch a cash-assistance scheme for farmers. The scheme is being implemented successfully in the whole state. After knowing about this scheme in detail, it is being implemented across the country by the Central Government as well. After that, even AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also implemented the farmer assurance scheme. Although the number of beneficiaries is increasing every year, KCR is implementing the Raitu Bandhu scheme without stepping back. As a result, agricultural production in Telangana has increased significantly, according to statistics.

At present, the number of farmers newly eligible for the Raitu Bandhu scheme during the monsoon season is 2.22 lakh. According to land records in the revenue department, 59.33 lakh people received the money in this scheme in the last Rabi season. Now, 2.22 lakh new farmers have been added to the list and the preliminary estimate is that the number of recipients will be 61.55 lakh. Farmers who have bought land till the 10th of this month need to register themselves to get cash assistance. As on the 10th of this month, a total of 2.22 lakh farmers have been transferred from Part-B to Part-A accounts, Revenue officials said.



The farmers who want to get cash assistance from this scheme need to enrol themselves in the Rythu Bandhu portal. They should add bank account number, name and other details correctly in the portal. Officials also said that issues related to Aadhaar affiliation, NRI cases, agency land issues, complaints received, inheritance transfer without passbooks, court cases and pending mutations are also being addressed.

