Telangana: 2,479 new corona positive cases, 2,485 recoveries in a day

Telangana has reported 2,479 coronavirus positive cases and 2,485 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is 1,47,642 while the total number of recoveries is 1,15,072. With 10 new deaths due to the virus, the number of fatalities touched 916.

At present, there are 31,654 active cases out of which 24,741 are in home/institutional isolation.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the government tested 62,649 samples out of which 2,479 turned positive and the reports of 2,430 are awaited. The total number of tests conducted so far are 18,90,554 i.e, 50,000 tests per million population.

The positive cases have been reported from GHMC (322), Rangareddy (188), Medchal-Malkajgiri (183), Warangal Urban (124), Karimnagar (120), Nalgonda (108), Suryapet (96), Kamareddy (94), Siddipet (88), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (83), Jagtial (79), Peddapalli (71), Rajanna-Sircilla (67), Mancherial (67), Mahabubabad (67), Sangareddy (64), Nagarkurnool (54), Yadadri-Bhongir (46), Nirmal (43), Mahabubnagar (40), Jangaon (35), Warangal Rural (34), Medak (34), Wanaparthy (33), Adilabad (31), Komaram-Bheem Asifabad (24), Jogulamba-Gadwal (23), Mulugu (22), Vikarabad (16), Narayanpet (14), Jayashankar-Bhupalpally (14).