Telangana: 3 cops held in Sircilla for demanding bribe

Three policemen including a sub-inspector and a circle inspector have been arrested and sent to judicial custody by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday.

The police demanded the bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man whose vehicle was seized for illegal sand mining. S Lingamurthy, CI of Yellareddypet; SI Anil and constable Kanakaraju from Gambhiraopet were among the arrested.

Getting into details, the police seized the vehicle of R Simhachalam, a native of Bhavanipet village in Machareddy mandal of Kamareddy while the latter was transporting sand illegally. However, the police demanded Rs 20,000 bribe from Simhachalam to release the vehicle and got settled it for Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, Simhachalam approached ACB.

On the other hand, the constable collected the bribe from Simhachalam on the orders of SI and CI. The ACB caught the constable with the money and arrested him.

Later, the SI and CI were also taken into custody.