Telangana: 3 drown after car plunges into SRSP canal in Jagtial

Three people were drowned and one other survived after the car they were travelling in plunged into SRSP canal near Medipally in the early hours on Monday. The four victims were proceeding towards Joginapalli from Jagtial when the accident occurred.

According to the police, Amarendra Rao, an advocate from Jagtial was heading to Joginapalli temple with his wife, son and daughter. Amarendra Rao, his wife Sirisha and daughter Shreya went missing in the water while the son Jayanth managed to swim back to the river bank and alerted the police.

The police lifted the car with the help of the crane and removed the bodies. The bodies were sent for autopsy. A case has been registered by the police.

Five days ago, four people travelling in a car died after their car plunged into SRSP canal near Kondapaka village of Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal Rural district.