Telangana: 3 killed, 7 injured in road mishap in Warangal

Three women were killed and seven others were injured after a Toofan vehicle rammed into an auto-rickshaw here on Hyderabad-Bhopalpatnam road i.e, National Highway 163. The seven injured women were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident took place at Neerukulla of Atmakur mandal when the victims were heading towards Warangal from Mulugu. The speeding Toofan hit the auto-rickshaw resulting in the accident. The deceased were identified as Sambalakshmi (65), Palakurthy Sarojana (55) and Mehabubi (50). The bodies were sent to Warangal hospital for autopsy.

It is learned that there were 19 persons in the auto-rickshaw along with the driver. All are the daily-wage workers who were going to Rangapuram village of Duggondi mandal for harvesting mirchi crop.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.