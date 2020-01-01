Trending :
Telangana: 4-year-old sexually assaulted in Peddapalli

Highlights

A four-year-old girl sexually assaulted here at Maha Muttaram village of Peddapalli district on Tuesday.

According to the police, a man abducted the girl while she was asleep and took her to an isolated place where he assaulted her sexually and later dropped her at home.

After the girl narrated the incident, her parents approached the police who registered a case against and launched a hunt for the accused.

