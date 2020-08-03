Telangana: 40-year-old man dies of hunger in Kamareddy

Telangana: Unable to find any work due to the prevailing coronavirus situation, a 40-year-old died of hunger in Yellareddy town of Kamareddy district. He was identified as Kishtaiah.

Kishtaiah used to work in a restaurant before the lockdown. When all the business establishments were closed, Kishtaiah had not found any work and relied on petty works. Kishtaiah ran out of money with him after he did not find any work for the last few days due to the self-imposed lockdown in Kamareddy. With no money left to buy food, he suffered from extreme hunger and died.

On Monday morning, locals found him lying unconscious near the old government hospital and alerted the police. The police and other officials conducted his last rites at a cemetery in Annasagar village.

Local residents said that Kishtaiah used to go to work and sleep near the hospital every night. During the last few days, he had not left the place due to the shut down of businesses in the district, they said. All the shops and business establishments were closed from July 24 to August 31 due to the rise in the coronavirus cases in Kamareddy.