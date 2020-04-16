Telangana: 5-year-old boy tests positive for coronavirus in Jagtial

A five-year-old boy tested positive for coronavirus here at Jagtial of Telangana district, said RDO Narender. The district vice-healthcare official said the boy underwent surgery and was discharged from a hospital in Guntur district two days ago.

After the family returned from Guntur, the villagers alerted the health officials who collected the blood samples of the family. The reports showcased that the boy was infected with the virus and the officials shifted him to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

So far, 20 children have been tested for the coronavirus in the state including a 23-day-old baby. All the children are undergoing treatment in a special ward being set up on the sixth floor of the Gandhi Hospital building.

On Wednesday, the state reported six coronavirus positive cases and six people were discharged from the hospital. At present, there are 514 coronavirus active cases in the state.