Telangana: 55 lakh people to get COVID-19 vaccine in third phase from March 1

As many as 55 lakh people will be getting COVID-19 shot under the third phase of vaccination drive in Telangana from March 1. Arrangements are underway by the state health authorities to give away the vaccine.

On Wednesday, the Central government gave its nod to provide COVID-19 vaccine for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities. The health department estimated that there are around 45 lakh people who are above 60-year-old and about 10 lakh people in the 45-60 age group with comorbidities.

Following the centre's order, the health officials decided to set up 1,500 vaccine centres across the state to target both the groups.

The state health authorities had plans to vaccinate about 75 lakh people which include 3.5 lakh healthcare employees, 2.5 lakh employees of various frontline departments, 65 lakh people who are above 50 years and four lakh in the 18-50 age group with comorbidities. However, the centre instructed like vaccinating people above 65 years of age and those between 45-60 with comorbidities.

At present, the state has six lakh doses of vaccine and the health officials are expected to receive more 10 lakh doses in the next couple of days.