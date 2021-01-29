Telangana: 6 killed in auto-lorry collision in Mahabubabad

Six people including three women were killed after a lorry and auto-rickshaw collided head on here at Gudur mandal of Mahabubabad district on Friday. The accident is suspected to have taken place due to reckless driving.



Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed grief over the incident and assured all help from the government.

According to the reports, all the victims belonging to Errakuntla thanda of Gudur mandal were heading to Warangal for shopping in an auto-rickshaw. When the auto-rickshaw reached Gudur, the vehicle was crushed by a lorry from the rear end. The passengers in the auto-rickshaw were dead on the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The deceased are yet to be identified. The bodies were rushed to a hospital for autopsy.