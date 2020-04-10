Telangana: 70 cured patients ready to go home

Hyderabad: Telangana has something to cheer about as it reported only 18 new positive cases on Thursday, a stark contrast to the last one week during which period big spurt of cases was seen almost every day.



Health Minister Eatala Rajender stated that nearly 70 Covid-19 infected patients have recovered and are likely to be discharged in a day or two. The total number of positive cases rose to 471, while one death was reported in the state. As many as 385 positive cases are related to Markaz attendees or their contacts. Nearly 101 hotspots were identified in Telangana, said Eatala.

Talking to reporters at his Koti office, Eatala said that almost all 414 active cases are likely to recover and get discharged by April 22. He said that one person was put on ventilator. He said Telangana would have been a Corona-free state by now if not for the Markaz episode. However, the good thing is that the cases are coming down considerably.

Of the 665 tests done on Thursday, only 18 have tested positive, he pointed out. Eatala stated that the people suspecting any Covid-19 symptoms should visit King Koti hospital where OP consultations are being seen as Gandhi Hospital will be the exclusive virus treatment hospital.

He appealed to blood donors to call 104 or 108 and come forward to donate blood as 1,500 Thalassemia patients from Telangana require regular blood transfusion. As regards woes of Dialysis patients, he said that patients who used to go to Gandhi Hospital earlier are facing problems as it is being transformed into exclusive Covid-19 hospital. He suggested them to approach Osmania Hospital where necessary arrangements were made.

He made a similar appeal to the patients getting cancer treatment.

People residing in hotspots have to wear face masks even at home Meanwhile, the Health minister stated that people staying in identified hot spot areas have to stay indoors and wear face masks without fail.