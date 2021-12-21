Telangana: Adilabad shivers at 3.5 degree Celsius

With an increase in the cold wave, the temperature across the state dipped below the normal level forcing the people to stay indoors during the morning hours.

For the first time, districts across Telangana including Hyderabad has recorded 3-4 degree Celsius below the normal range. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that cold wave to continue for the next three days.



On Tuesday, people in some parts of Telangana woke up to the foggy weather conditions. The flow of winds from Northeast direction is the reason for the dip in temperature.

Ginnedari of erstwhile Adilabad district recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday morning followed by 3.8 degree Celsius in Bela and Sirpur (U), 3.9 degree Celsius in Arli (T), 4.9 degree Celsius in Wankidi of Jainath, 5.1 degree Celsius in Chapra, 5.2 degree Celsius in Sonala, 5.3 in Bazar Hathnoor, 5.4 in Lokiri, according to the Telnagana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).