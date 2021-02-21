Telangana Advocates JAC demands CBI inquiry into lawyer couple murder

Manthani: The members of Telangana State High Court Advocates and State Advocates Joint Action Committee demanded the State government to investigate the lawyer couple murder case through Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The members of both the associations held a press meet on the premises of Manthani court in Peddapalli district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, they strongly condemned High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani's murder that took place on February 17 at Kalvacherla village of Ramagiri mandal in the district.

They alleged that the police had arrested only one person though lawyer G Vaman Rao, before dying, took the names of two persons responsible for the attack. The names of the two persons could be very clearly in the videos, which were posted on various social media platforms, they added.

They alleged that police department was trying to save some of the big persons belonging to the ruling TRS and the cops were acting as per the directions of the ruling party. The government must suspend Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana immediately, they demanded.

They also demanded the State government to pay Rs 5 crore ex gratia to High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vamana Rao and Nagamani and to punish the culprits severely.