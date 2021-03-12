Telangana: All set for MLC polls on March 14

Adarsh Nagar: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Graduate MLC polls to be held on March 14.

As announced by the state election commission, polling for biennial election for the Graduate MLC elections in Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituencies is scheduled from 8 am to 4 pm on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission latest data, a total of 5, 31,268 voters including 3, 36,256 male and 1, 94,944 female voters and 68 others.

MLC polls will be held at 799 various polling stations in Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituencies. Around 56 polling stations will be set up in Mahabubnagar district, 44 in Nagar Kurnool, 31 in Vanaparthi district, 22 in Jogulamba Gadwal, 20 in Narayanpet district, 199 in Ranga Reddy

(RR) district, 38 in Vikarabad, 19 in Medchal and Malkajgiri district and 191 in Hyderabad district.

To ensure smooth conduct of polls and to ensure their no violation of code of conduct, static surveillance teams and flying squads would be deployed.

This year, jumbo ballot boxes with big-size papers are being specially used as 93 candidates are contesting for the MLC elections. A total of 3,835 election staff has been assigned for the entire election process.

State election commission officials have informed that the election staff would also be visiting homes to help senior citizens to cast their vote. "Whereas COVID-19 patients can cast their vote through postal ballot," officials added.

After conducting polls, all ballot boxes will be brought to LB Nagar stadium for counting of votes scheduled on March 17, 2021.