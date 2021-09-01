Telangana: An unmarried woman commits suicide after giving birth to a baby in Kamareddy

A tragic incident was reported in Kamareddy where an unmarried woman who gave birth to a baby committed suicide by jumping into a well leaving her newborn baby in thorn bushes. The heartbreaking incident took place in Bheermal Tanda of Gandhari mandal in Kamareddy District.



Going into details, a newborn baby was found in the bushes at the fort pond in the village. The locals immediately informed the police. Gandhari SI, District Child Welfare Officer Saraswati rushed the baby to Kamareddy Government Hospital on arrival at the scene.

Dr. Srinivas, who examined the newborn, placed the baby under observation. According to her relatives, the baby's mother was unmarried and left the baby in the bushes and jumped into a well. The police have registered a case and are investigating it further. Meanwhile, the mother's body was taken out and shifted to Banswada Area Hospital for postmortem.