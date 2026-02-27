Telangana Are Katika Sangham elected its new body of Hyderabad City

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Are Katika Sangham on Friday elected its new body for the Hyderabad City.

In a meeting organised at the Telangana Saraswat Parishad on Friday in which elections were held for the Hyderabad City Telangana Arekatika Sangham. The parent body elected the posts like President, General Secretary, and other executive members. Gowlikar Rajesh was elected as the president of Hyderabad Arekatika Sangham. Kamblekar Sandeep Kumar was elected as the General Secretary. Jamalpur Sai was elected as the Treasurer.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, the Telangana BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan called upon the Are Katikas to show their unity by organising such programs in future. He also called upon the community to encourage women politically as 50 per cent reservation is being followed in the local body elections. He said that as per the information he had, there were 26 councilors and 200 ward members elected in the recent Sarpanch elections from this community in the state and asked the leaders to organise a felicitation program. He asked them to contest in the upcoming GHMC elections showing their unity.

The Fisheries Corporation Chairman Mettu Sai said if the community wants to fight for their rights they need weapons and this weapon was 'gathering of people' in the programs like these. He also asked them to flaunt the community name ‘Khatik’ on their bikes, add the tag to their names so as to ensure people know each other. He asked the community members to meet at least once in a week and take up programs to show unity.

The guest of this program was All India Are Katika Sangham patron Prem Lal Netikar. And Telangana State Arekatika President Miryalkar Pushparaj District Secretary Mohanlal Netikar also participated.

‘Karmat Seva Awards’ were presented to the distinguished people who served the caste in the state of Telangana. Especially Jamalpur Shankar, Karwan President Bichukari Surya and the late Karwan BJP President Karan Kumar. The community leaders wanted the BC Commission Chairman to take their issue of including the Are Katikas into Scheduled Castes to the Chief Minister and Governor. The leaders pointed out that the community was in scheduled castes in 18 states but as BCs in Telangana and Maharashtra. They said that there is one law in the country and one reservation should be followed in the nation.