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Telangana Assembly Budget Sessions Begin with Governor’s Address

  • Created On:  16 March 2026 12:27 PM IST
Telangana Assembly Budget Sessions Begin with Governor’s Address
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The Telangana Assembly Budget Sessions have commenced, with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla delivering his speech, beginning in Telugu. Prior to the sessions, the Governor and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled the statue of 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana) within the Assembly premises. The statue has been installed beside that of Mahatma Gandhi, with the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar previously placed on the other side of Gandhi’s statue. After the Governor’s address, the House was adjourned until Tuesday. A meeting of the Legislative Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Prasad Kumar, will decide the agenda and session duration. On Tuesday and Wednesday, discussions on the Motion of Thanks will take place before the Budget is presented.

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Telangana Assembly Budget SessionShiv Pratap Shukla Governor AddressRevanth Reddy Government AgendaTelangana Thalli Statue UnveilingTelangana State Budget Discussion
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