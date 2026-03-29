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Telangana Assembly Passes "Parents' Care is Employees' Responsibility" Bill

  • Created On:  29 March 2026 7:11 PM IST
Telangana Assembly Passes Parents Care is Employees Responsibility Bill
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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed his concern that children often neglect their parents once they become independent, despite their parents' tireless efforts in raising them. In his remarks to the Telangana Legislative Assembly, he emphasized the need for the "Parents' Care is Employees' Responsibility" Bill, which aims to provide support to elderly parents.

The Chief Minister noted that the Central Government had enacted a law for the elderly in 2007, but it lacked a provision for providing financial support to parents exceeding ₹10,000. He highlighted the urgency of addressing this issue, which he described as a matter of "human affection".

The passage of this legislation is seen as a significant step towards ensuring the well-being and dignity of elderly parents in Telangana.

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Telangana Parent Care BillRevanth ReddyElderly ParentsEmployee ResponsibilitySenior Citizens Welfare
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