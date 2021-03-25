Telangana assembly raises pensions for former legislators

Telangana assembly on Thursday approved the amendment bill of Telangana Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal of Disqualifications introduced by the finance minister Harish Rao, thus raising the salaries of the former legislators from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 with a ceiling amount of Rs 75,000.

Also, the minister announced the state government decision to enhance the medical expenditure towards treatment of legislators, former legislators and their spouses for their ailments. "The decision has been taken by the government on learning several former MLAs and MLCs were struggling to meet the medical expenses when they undergo any treatment at the hospitals," Harish Rao said.