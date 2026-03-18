Telangana Assembly Sees Heated Exchange Over Musi Project

A sharp exchange unfolded in the Telangana Legislative Assembly during Question Hour as Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka responded strongly to remarks by BRS MLA and former minister K. T. Rama Rao regarding the Musi River development project.

Vikramarka asserted that the state government is committed to improving the living conditions of people residing in deprived areas along the Musi. Emphasising a sense of social responsibility, he questioned whether the opposition was against development and accused them of obstructing progress. He also criticised the previous administration for, in his view, focusing on publicity without completing projects.

Meanwhile, Minister D. Sridhar Babu stated that BRS MLA T. Harish Rao, should communicate his points raised in BAC meeting to his own party and avoid prolonging discussions unnecessarily in the House.

Sridhar Babu clarified that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Musi project was not prepared hastily. He noted that the contract was awarded to Mainhardt in December 2024, with the DPR completed in February 2026. He further pointed out that a 50-metre buffer zone along the river had been mandated by a Government Order issued by the previous BRS government in 2016, and that the current administration is simply implementing it.

He added that approval from the Asian Development Bank is expected at an upcoming board meeting, while expressing confidence that alternative funding sources would be secured if needed. The minister also maintained that no projects initiated under the previous government had been discontinued.