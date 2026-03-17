Telangana Assembly session: Speaker begins discussion on Motion of Thanks to governor speech

The Telangana Legislative Assembly session began today with the Speaker cancelling the Question Hour. The House discussed the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address, but tensions arose when the BRS party tabled an adjournment motion demanding an immediate debate on issues faced by retired employees. The motion was rejected, leading to brief unrest within the Assembly.

Outside, BJP representatives staged a notable protest. They organised a large rally from Bashirbagh to the Assembly, carrying approximately one lakh applications from farmers on a pushcart and placing them at the Martyrs’ Memorial. The BJP leaders, who had earlier protested at Gun Park, attempted to enter the House with the applications, accusing the government of neglecting farmers’ issues.

A heated altercation ensued at the Assembly gate when police prevented the BJP leaders from entering. The public representatives expressed strong outrage over the police action. After some tension, the police permitted the BJP leaders to enter the premises with the applications.