Telangana Assembly Speaker announces verdict on Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari disqualification

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has issued a verdict regarding disqualification petitions against Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari. The petitions, filed by BRS and BJP, target a total of ten BRS MLAs, including these two, who were elected in 2023 on behalf of the BRS. However, allegations have arisen suggesting they are collaborating with the Congress.

Today (Wednesday), the Speaker conducted an inquiry into these allegations. Both MLAs asserted that they remain members of the BRS and have not switched parties. They also claimed they were not issued a whip by the BRS. Danam Nagender stated that his decision to contest as Secunderabad MP was personal and that he is working with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for Hyderabad’s development. He denied any wrongdoing against BRS.

After considering their statements, the Speaker recognised them as BRS MLAs and did not disqualify them, providing relief to both. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case tomorrow, Thursday. The quick verdict was issued today in compliance with the Supreme Court’s instructions.