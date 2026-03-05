Telangana assembly speaker to hear MLA disqualification petitions today

The ongoing hearing into the disqualification petitions of MLAs is set to conclude today. Speaker Gaddam Prasad will conduct a crucial session in his chamber at 2.30 pm, during which final arguments will be heard on two significant petitions.

The first involves the disqualification petition filed against Kadiyam Srihari by Vivekananda. Although multiple hearings have taken place previously, the Speaker will record the final arguments today.

Subsequently, the hearing concerning the disqualification petition against Danam Nagender, filed by Kaushik Reddy and Maheshwar Reddy, will also continue. Final arguments in this case are scheduled for today as well.

The decision by the Speaker following the conclusion of these hearings is expected to attract considerable interest within political circles. As the trial wraps up today, attention remains on when a formal ruling will be announced.