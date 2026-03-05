  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Telangana assembly speaker to hear MLA disqualification petitions today

  • Created On:  5 March 2026 10:16 AM IST
Telangana assembly speaker to hear MLA disqualification petitions today
X

The ongoing hearing into the disqualification petitions of MLAs is set to conclude today.

The ongoing hearing into the disqualification petitions of MLAs is set to conclude today. Speaker Gaddam Prasad will conduct a crucial session in his chamber at 2.30 pm, during which final arguments will be heard on two significant petitions.

The first involves the disqualification petition filed against Kadiyam Srihari by Vivekananda. Although multiple hearings have taken place previously, the Speaker will record the final arguments today.

Subsequently, the hearing concerning the disqualification petition against Danam Nagender, filed by Kaushik Reddy and Maheshwar Reddy, will also continue. Final arguments in this case are scheduled for today as well.

The decision by the Speaker following the conclusion of these hearings is expected to attract considerable interest within political circles. As the trial wraps up today, attention remains on when a formal ruling will be announced.

Tags

Telangana MLA Disqualification PetitionsAssembly Speaker Gaddam PrasadKadiyam Srihari CaseDanam Nagender PetitionTelangana Political Hearing
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Nitish Kumar Set To File Rajya Sabha Nomination, Speculation Grows Over Next Chief Minister Of Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar plans to contest the Rajya Sabha election, sparking speculation about a possible leadership change in Bihar if he moves to Parliament.

Nitish Kumar Set To File Rajya Sabha Nomination, Speculation Grows Over Next Chief Minister Of Bihar

National News

More
Share it
X