Telangana: Associations demand for 50 percent of teachers to attend schools

Hyderabad: Teachers of the State on Sunday demanded the State government to allow only 50 per cent of the teachers to attend duties.



Referring to the new guidelines issued by the Centre, the Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF) president K Ramana said that as per the State government's direction all teachers have to report to their duties from September 27.

Referring to the Centre's guidelines to allow only 50 per cent of the teachers to attend the schools, he said, "50 per cent teachers attending the schools is enough for supervising and conducting online classes. Further, it would reduce the risk of contracting the virus."

Against this backdrop, he asked the State government to issue revised guidelines in line with the Central guidelines, allowing 50 per cent attendance of teachers.

Echoing the same view, the TS United Teachers Federation demanded the State government to follow the Centre's guideline and issue the revised guideline allowing only 50 per cent attendance of teachers.