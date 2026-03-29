Telangana Athletes Shine with Gold Medals

Mahabubnagar: Athletes from Telangana showcased outstanding performance by winning gold medals at the 24th National Para Athletics Championships held in Bhubaneswar.

According to Dr. V. Shekhar, President of the Para Athletics Association of Telangana, from Mahabubnagar congratulated Jeevanji Deepthi and Banothu Akira Nandan for securing gold medals at the national-level event. He stated that their success was a result of their hard work, dedication, and perseverance in sports.

He also extended special congratulations to Akira Nandan for winning a gold medal at the Asian Youth Para Games. He remarked that the achievements of Telangana athletes at the international level are a matter of great pride for the state.

On this occasion, he conveyed his best wishes to the athletes for achieving many more successes in the future.