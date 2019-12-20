Telangana: Baby decapitated during birth in Nagarkurnool
In a sordid incident, a baby was decapitated during birth here at Achampet of Nagarkurnool district on Friday. Meanwhile, the condition of the woman identified as Swati is said to be critical.
On learning the incident, the family members of the woman staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding arrest of the doctors. Meanwhile, a constable suffered minor injuries in a clash with the woman's relatives.
An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.
20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT