Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Baby decapitated during birth in Nagarkurnool

Telangana: Baby decapitated during birth in Nagarkurnool
Highlights

In a sordid incident, a baby was decapitated during birth here at Achampet of Nagarkurnool district on Friday. Meanwhile, the condition of the woman...

In a sordid incident, a baby was decapitated during birth here at Achampet of Nagarkurnool district on Friday. Meanwhile, the condition of the woman identified as Swati is said to be critical.

On learning the incident, the family members of the woman staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding arrest of the doctors. Meanwhile, a constable suffered minor injuries in a clash with the woman's relatives.

An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top