Telangana: Bandi Sanjay gets relief as his bail cancellation petition dismissed

BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay got relief in the court after Hanmakonda court dismissed Bandi Sanjay's bail cancellation petition. It is known that the police filed a petition in the Hanmakonda court on 17th of this month seeking to cancel the bail granted to Bandi Sanjay. The court heard this petition on Thursday.



The public prosecutor argued that Bandi Sanjay had violated the instructions given at the time of granting bail. He said that he is not cooperating with the investigation.

Disagreeing with the arguments of the prosecution, the magistrate dismissed the bail petition of Bandi Sanjay.