Telangana: Bhadradri Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams online ticket sale begins

Devotees who are willing to participate in the annual Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams of Sri Sitha Ramachandra Swamy in Bhadrachalam can book the tickets from today.

The tickets to take part in 'Thirukalyana Mahotsavam' scheduled to be held on April 10 and 'Maha Pattabhishekam Mahotsavam' on April 11 are available on the temple's website -- www.bhadrachalamonline.com.

The temple Executive Officer, B Shivaji in a statement said that tickets with a value of Rs 7500, Rs 2500, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 300 and Rs 150 are available for sale for different sectors. He added that tickets worth Rs 1000 are also available for Pattabhishekam.

Apart from it, the tickets worth Rs 7,500 to attend 'Sri Rama Navami Kalyanaubhayam' will be also sold at the Devasthanam office during working hours. Those interested devotees can contact the phone number: 08743-232428 for more details, the EO added.

It is worth mentioning here that the temple authorities has enhanced the prices of ticket this year and the increased rates will come into effect from tomorrow onwards. The hiked rates are as follows: Moolavarula Abhishekam (every Sunday) – Rs 1500, Nitya Kalyanam- Rs 1500, Archana-Rs 300, Subrabhata Seva- Rs 200, Pavalimpu Seva- Rs 200, Sahasra Namarchana- Rs 500.

The devotees have to pay Rs 516 for other poojas like Annaprasana and Aksharabhyasam while Vahana Pooja (two wheelers) would cost Rs 216, the EO said.