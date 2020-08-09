Telangana: Bhadradri temple priest, two others test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus in Telangana: Priest of Seeta Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadradri tested positive for coronavirus. Temple PRO and head constable were also found to be infected with the virus. Others priests and temple staff were left in panic and have moved into quarantine.

The officials were alerted over the incident who are planning to conduct coronavirus tests to all those who are working in temple premises. Earlier, a staff of the temple had tested positive.

Kothagudem and Palwancha of the district are also witnessing a surge in the coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, 64 corona positive cases have been reported in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. Meanwhile, the traders in the district have gone into voluntary lockdown to contain the spread of corona.

All the shops and other business establishments will remain open from 8 am to 10 am while the shops selling essential items will open till 2 pm for a 10-day period. Even as auto unions decided to stop the services till August 15 in the view of the surge in the cases.