Telangana BJP chief congratulates PM Modi on historic milestone

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State president N. Ramchander Rao congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving a historic milestone as the longest-serving head of government in India. Modi has completed 8,931 days in public service, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and now as Prime Minister of India.

Ramchander Rao described Modi’s journey as a remarkable example of dedication, discipline, and selfless service to the nation. He emphasised that Modi’s life has been entirely devoted to public service, with his hard work and sense of responsibility guiding India forward. Decisions taken with a vision for the people, he said, have consistently propelled the country toward progress.

Quoting Modi’s guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” Rao noted that the Prime Minister has provided direction to the nation across multiple sectors. Under his leadership, India has witnessed significant advancements in infrastructure, digital transformation, welfare programs, and the pursuit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He highlighted key initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana, which brought banking services to millions of poor families; Ujjwala Yojana, which ensured dignity for women through clean cooking fuel; Ayushman Bharat, which provided health security to crores of citizens; and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which enabled housing for lakhs of families. These schemes, he said, reflect Modi’s commitment to inclusive development.

Ramchander Rao also pointed Modi’s electoral successes in 2014, 2019, and 2024, which demonstrated the people’s trust in his leadership. He underlined Modi’s extraordinary dedication, noting that he has worked for over 24 years without taking a single day leave, a fact that stands as a testament to his commitment.