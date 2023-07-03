Live
Telangana BJP chief visits Bhadrakali temple in Hanumakonda
Highlights
PM Modi to offer puja at the temple on July 8
Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday visited the Bhadrakali temple in Hanumakonda, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to pay a visit on his arrival to Warangal on July 8. As per the details revealed by the party, the PM will first perform puja at the Bhadrakali temple in Hanumakonda and then proceed to his other engagements.
During the visit on Sunday, the Karimnagar MP was received as per the temple traditions. He performed a special puja at the temple.
