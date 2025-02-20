Telangana BJP Congratulates Rekha Gupta on Historic Swearing-in as Delhi CM

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP unit, through Chief Spokesperson Telangana, K Krishna Sagar Rao, has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Smt. Rekha Gupta on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi, marking a historic milestone for the party. This victory comes after a 27-year gap, making it the first time since 1998 that the BJP has formed a government in the national capital.

Smt. Rekha Gupta’s appointment is also significant as she becomes the only woman Chief Minister to take office during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term. The Telangana BJP hailed her rise as a testament to the party’s commitment to leadership development and empowerment, highlighting her journey from a dedicated party worker (Karyakartha) to the Chief Minister of Delhi.

“The people of Delhi have given a decisive mandate, entrusting BJP with the responsibility of governing the city. We are confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Smt. Rekha Gupta will fulfill the promises made to the people and exceed their expectations,” the Telangana BJP stated.