Telangana BJP leader Krishna Saagar Rao wishes speedy recovery of Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State core committee member and former MLA Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and party chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao wished for a speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted at a Delhi hospital on being tested positive for Covid.



In a statement on Sunday, Sudhakar Reddy said that the entire nation has benefitted from his selfless service and the collective prayers are with him.

Adding that Shah is a blessing for India and a positive influence and inspiration for many he said, "I pray that Maa Durga's shakti helps you heal very soon," and hoped to that the Union Minister would be back soon to serve the country with increased energy.

Krishna Saagar Rao said that the BJP Telangana State unit wishes quick recovery for the former National President and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, who has tested positive for Covid-19 and is admitted in a hospital in Delhi.

"We pray to God to bestow him good health and strong immunity to fight the disease with a speedy recovery," he added.