Telangana: BJP officially declares Eatala Rajender as its candidate for the Huzurabad by-election

Huzurabad BJP candidate: The BJP has issued an official statement declaring Eatala Rajender as the BJP candidate for the Huzurabad by-election. With this, the suspense over Eatala Rajender stepping down and foraying his wife as the candidate has ended.

Meanwhile, Eatala Rajender has been campaigning in Huzurabad from the beginning and said that there is a struggle going on between KCR's pride and Telangana's self-respect. It is learned that Etela Rajender made sensational comments at the closing meeting of Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra at Husnabad on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he lamented that the Ambedkar Constitution was not being implemented in Huzurabad and only the KCR constitution was being implemented. Etela further alleged that the TRS government has spent crores of rupees in Huzurabad for the past 5 months. Etela Rajender commented that the truth will win in the elections to be held on October 30 in Huzurabad.

The by-election for the Huzurabad had come after the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sacked Etela Rajender from the cabinet who subsequently resigned to party and legislature. The election will be held on October 30 followed by results on November 2.

Meanwhile, Gelly Srinivas from TRS is contesting in the by-election and while from Congress, Balamoori Venkat Narsingi has been elected as the candidate for the Huzurabad by-election to be held on October 30.