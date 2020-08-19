Telangana BJP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy urges CM KCR to personally oversee flood relief ops

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State Core Committee member, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao to personally oversee the flood relief activities and order for assessment of crop damage.

In a statement here on Tuesday, the BJP leader said that the unprecedented floods of River Godavari submerged several areas under Bhadrachalam, Pinapaka, Manuguru and Polavaram mandals. He said that villages under the above mandals were severely affected and thousands of agriculture crops have been damaged. Besides, people of the affected villages were rendered homeless.



The former MLC appealed to the CM to come to the rescue of farmers and appoint special officers, in addition to the District Collectors for the flood-affected districts and take immediate steps to address the likely problem of the spread of seasonal diseases. He also condemned the arrests of BJP leaders and others in connection with the dispute over the flood-affected people of the Gollapadu Channel, Khammam and called it a motivated action.