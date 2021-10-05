Telangana: BJP raring to roll out Praja Sangrama Yatra 2nd phase

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of the successful conduct of the first phase of 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', the State BJP has decided to launch the second phase after the Huzurabad by-election result is announced.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP State executive chaired by party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar here on Monday.

Briefing the media later, state general secretary G Premender Reddy said the meeting discussed three issues focus of party leaders and cadre will be on Huzurabad by-election; victory of Eatala Rajender is imminent; TRS had decided to spend about Rs 2,000 crore, and already it spent Rs 1,000 crore under various schemes in Huzurabad. That apart, "it had spent another Rs 300 crore."

The executive expressed confidence that people are with the party. Its candidate will win despite the ruling party's political manoeuvres.

It decided to launch the Yatra second phase after winning the Huzurabad by-election. The dates, route map and other details will be announced in due course, Reddy said.

The party conducted 'Sevahi Sanghatan' marking the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from September 17 to October 8. As part of this, it conducted blood donation and health camps, plantation drives and other service activities. On September 7, it was decided to post lakhs of postcards from the party cadre and beneficiaries of various Central schemes to Modi to thank him for his accomplishments for the wellbeing of people.

Reddy lashed out at the Congress for burning posters of Modi. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Sanjay at the city party office. They have done so in reaction to an incident in UP. The BJP functions as a party separate from the government. The government in UP will handle the issue. But, the Congress action in Hyderabad is unacceptable. "We demand the government to take action against those responsible for their actions at the BJP office," he said.