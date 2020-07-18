Coronavirus in Telangana: BJP considers the assignment of extra100 crores by CM KCR to the steeply rising COVID19 crisis in Telangana is hogwash and is 'too little too late'.

BJP is surprised that CM KCR woke up from his deep slumber after 20 days of disappearance only to do a superficial review, without having to make any substantial decisions to mitigate COVID19 crisis in Telangana State.

In fact, KCR has brazenly downplayed the seriousness of the current situation and is making misleading statements in the middle of a global pandemic crisis.

BJP demands CM KCR to immediately expand the bed count by at least an extra 25,000 beds in the state, keeping in view of the possibility of a further steep spike in positive cases in days and weeks ahead. Telangana currently has an average of 1500 positive cases being reported daily.